Robert Williams has been let loose by the Celtics this season being named their starting center.

Unsurprisingly, it’s allowed him to blossom as one of the league’s most underrated big men.

“It’s fun as hell,” Williams told reporters Wednesday after shootaround in reference to his increased usage.

Averaging a career-high 30.8 minutes with 10.0 rebounds and 9.2 rebounds per game, fans are really seeing that he can do it all.

But having only played 113 total games over the course of his first three seasons — either due to injury or opportunity — that comes with a cost.

“Obviously playing the most minutes I?ve played in my career, it’s something I gotta be on top of as far as treatment wise and everything else,” Williams said.

Case in point, Williams will sit out of Boston’s game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks with right knee soreness, though he called it a “short term” thing.