What Ty Law Expects From Stephon Gilmore In First Game Vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots can expect to face an uber-motivated Stephon Gilmore when they visit the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.
Gilmore acknowledged as much after his Panthers, saying this week’s matchup against his former team has “a lotta extra” meaning for him.
Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law shared some additional insight into Gilmore’s mindset Tuesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”
“I think he’s going to bring it,” Law said. “He’s going to wait for them to challenge him. I know he knows the receivers well. I know he feels that he’s superior. And he’s been waiting for this game. I talked to him; this was the target game once he got traded. This was the target game.”
The Patriots traded Gilmore, their top cornerback, to the Panthers for peanuts last month following a lengthy contract dispute, receiving only a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in return.
Carolina mostly deployed Gilmore situationally during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, mostly matching him up against talented rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Playing for the first time since suffering a season-ending quad injury last December, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year played 18 defensive snaps, allowed two catches on four targets for 19 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and sealed the win with a late interception.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Tuesday said he expects a larger workload for Gilmore in his second game with his new club.
This week, Gilmore will face a Patriots passing attack that consists of receivers Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and N’Keal Harry and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Meyers has 45 receptions through eight games, 19 more than any other New England pass-catcher. Henry has been the team’s top red-zone threat of late, catching four touchdown passes in the last five weeks.
New England’s cornerback group has lacked depth without Gilmore, and it took another hit when top slot corner Jonathan Jones was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills have occupied the top two outside spots this season, with Myles Bryant replacing Jones in the slot and Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel and Shaun Wade rounding out the depth chart.