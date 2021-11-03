NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room isn’t loaded with stars, but it also isn’t loaded with scrubs.

Still, Bill Belichick doesn’t seem all that moved by the men under center for Carolina.

The Panthers changed things up this offseason, trading Teddy Bridgewater and Will Grier, paving the way for Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker to take over. Darnold looked pretty good to start the season after breaking free from the Jets, but since has flamed out and currently is in concussion protocol.

That means the New England Patriots don’t really know if they will have Darnold or Walker to face this Sunday when they take on the Panthers — a development that didn’t faze Belichick all that much.

“Both have a strong arm. Walker’s got a good deep ball. He’s quick, active in the pocket, Sam is too, but I’d say Walker is — he has the ability to escape,” Belichick said Wednesday. “He can definitely throw the ball, lot of long plays down the field, throwing the ball well in preseason and in a couple of games he played last year, so debrief for both guys and then whoever’s next. If Darnold can’t play, I guess it’d be (James) Morgan as the backup.”

Kickoff for Patriots-Panthers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.