Who Is Best Singer On Bruins? Craig Smith, David Pastrnak Weigh In

The Boston Bruins spend a lot of time together, so one would think they’d know each other pretty well.

When it comes to determining who the best singer is, though, they can’t come up with a similar answer.

The Bruins on Tuesday posted a video asking a few players who the best singer on the team is, and everyone asked had a different answer.

Craig Smith said he doesn’t know “the boys that well yet,” but eventually mentioned Brandon Carlo could be because of his “deep voice.” David Pastrnak said the B’s locker room is “pretty quiet” so he didn’t give an answer.

Taylor Hall, though, picked his linemate to be the vocalist.

“I know Craig Smith does a lot of karaoke so I’ll go with him,” he said.

Jake DeBrusk may have had the best answer, picking Pastrnak because “no one knows what type of song he’s singing.”