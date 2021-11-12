Who’s To Blame For Bruins’ Lackluster Start To 2021-22 NHL Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were a period away from sealing a win over the first-place Edmonton Oilers, but an ugly third that included defensive miscues and avoidable goals led to the 5-3 loss at TD Garden.

Edmonton potted three goals in the final 20 minutes to end Boston’s perfect streak at home this season.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shouldered some blame, saying the coaching staff needs to better prepare the Bruins, while Brandon Carlo and David Pastrnak also took responsibility.

“The mistakes we made, line changes … the team beats itself, that’s on us as a staff,” Cassidy told reporters after the game. “We’ve got to do a better job getting them ready to play.”

The defense was sloppy Thursday night at TD Garden, but Pastrnak — as has been the case all season — missed some shots he’d normally make, including an open-net chance Thursday. The Bruins were a bit pass-happy and didn’t want to take shots on net.

“You’re so used to burying these chances,” Pastrnak told reporters. “It could have tied the game. … I’m used to getting one chance and burying it. I’ve got to be a little more patient.”

The Bruins are 6-5-0 through their first 11 games. All of their losses have been by at most three goals, so those losses certainly have been within reach.