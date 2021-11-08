Why Anonymous NFL Coach Believes Patriots Are Better Than Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots aren’t just within striking distance of the Buffalo Bills. They’re actually better than the reigning AFC East champs.

That’s what one anonymous NFL coach believes, at least.

That coach, quoted in Peter King’s latest “Football Morning in America” column for NBC Sports, also is very high on Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

From King:

“One coach told me over the weekend he thinks the Patriots are better than the Bills. ‘Excellent, deep defense,’ he said, ‘and Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow.’ Interesting. The Pats are a half-game behind Buffalo, but there?s one important standings factor to remember: Buffalo hasn’t played the Jets yet, and New England has finished with the Jets. Jones has been terrific, quickly. Bills-Pats, twice in 21 days in December, should be fun.”

The Patriots improved to 5-4 on Sunday with a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, climbing above .500 for the first time since last September. The Bills suffered a stunning 9-6 loss to the cellar-dwelling Jacksonville Jaguars to fall to 5-3, narrowing the gap atop the AFC East standings.

Buffalo has been viewed as a prime Super Bowl contender in the AFC, but its résumé thus far has not been especially impressive. Four of the Bills’ five wins have come against the Miami Dolphins (currently 2-7), Houston Texans (1-8) and Washington Football Team (2-6). The fifth was a rout of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have underperformed so far this season.