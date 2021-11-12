Why Bill Belichick Was ‘Grinning Ear To Ear’ At Latest Patriots Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick was happily windswept as he stood on the New England Patriots’ practice field Friday afternoon.

Two weeks ago, the Patriots shifted practice indoors amid blustery conditions in Foxboro, Mass. But they chose to brave the elements Friday, keeping their usual practice routine as wind and rain whipped Gillette Stadium and the surrounding area.

Belichick was loving it.

“I think that was certainly one of the windier practices that we’ve had in my time here,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said in a post-practice video conference. “Which is great, though. I think it’s great for our specialists, our quarterbacks, our skill players to be in that type of weather, because you never know when it may show up here in Foxboro. So that was a great day of work for them.

“I’m pretty sure Bill dialed it up and arranged it to be like that. He was grinning from ear to ear, so he enjoyed that. But it was good for our team to get out in it.”

The 5-4 Patriots are preparing to face the 5-4 Cleveland Browns on what’s expected to be a chilly but dry Sunday afternoon at Gillette.