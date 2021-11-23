NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are continuing to watch their stock rise.

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and watching the Buffalo Bills fall to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Patriots now sit in first place in the AFC East. Despite it only being a one-game difference between the Patriots and the Bills, Boomer Esiason believes that New England may very well be the favorites in the AFC moving forward.

“I don’t see why not,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show” when asked if the Patriots were now favorites. “Their defense has been playing great. Mac Jones has been playing just an incredible game down in Atlanta last week except for one interception but that’s okay. I think the way that their defense is playing, it may be one of the best defenses Bill Belichick has ever had.

“The depth, the playmaking, the pass rush, the addition of certain free agents. It’s hard to say that right now after 11 games that they haven’t found their stride. Now, the important thing is that we have six more games to go and they have Buffalo twice on their schedule. So it’s not an easy finishing stretch for the New England Patriots but certainly, with this defense, they can beat anybody.”

The Patriots will aim to continue their five-game winning streak as they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who currently sit atop the AFC at 8-3.