Why Bruce Arians Doesn’t Want Buccaneers To Pursue Odell Beckham Jr.

The football world awaits Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision.

The former Cleveland Browns receiver was not picked up on waivers Monday, by his and his agent’s design, and hit NFL free agency on Tuesday.

Now, a number of teams are trying to negotiate for his services, with reports that Beckham is narrowing his choice down to the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Other rumors suggest the New England Patriots are aggressively pursuing him.

But Beckham, very publicly, has expressed an admiration for and desire to play with Tom Brady — going all the way back to when the quarterback was in New England.

Does that make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in play?

“No,” head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday via a team transcript.

“Too many letters — I’ve already got A.B. (Antonio Brown), I don’t need OBJ.”