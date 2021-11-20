Why Bruce Cassidy Is Starting Bruins Goaltender Linus Ullmark Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins will turn to goaltender Linus Ullmark on Saturday when Boston takes the ice against the Flyers in Philadelphia, and coach Bruce Cassidy explained why Ullmark (not Jeremy Swayman) was getting the start.

And while Cassidy’s reasoning is multifold, he certainly didn’t want it to come across like it was some extensive negotiation.

“Last time in here (Wells Fargo Center), Sway didn’t have a great game. So that’s one factor,” Cassidy said during a pregame media availability, as shared by the team. “He doesn’t have a huge resume of where he’s played, Swayman, so it’s not a big thing.

“We wanted to get him back in — Ullmark — even though it’s only one more day, it’s an opportunity to get him in with the first game of a back-to-back. And that’s probably it,” Cassidy added, noting the fact Boston plays Sunday against the Calgary Flames, too. “They’re both going to play and we just chose this one for (Ullmark). There was really not a, it wasn’t a half an hour decision. They were each going to play one (game) we just decided, hey, we’ll just get, Sways played well at home, too. That’s the other thing. So just combination of those things.”

Ullmark hasn?t started since Nov. 11 against the Edmonton Oilers. Swayman played both games in a back-to-back last Saturday and Sunday, which were Boston’s last two games. Cassidy explained at the time the Bruins decided to do so given their schedule, and how their schedule was impacting the netminders getting in a rhythm.

Swayman, as Cassidy referenced, allowed five goals on 24 shots in a loss in Philadelphia back on Oct. 20. Instead, Swayman is expected to start Sunday against the Flames at TD Garden.

Puck drop between Bruins and Flyers is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame coverage starting at 6 p..m. on NESN.