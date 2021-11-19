Why Connor Clifton Will Be Healthy Scratch This Weekend For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Bruins (finally) get back on the ice Saturday night, they will do so with some different looking defense pairs.

Boston will go with Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly when it takes on the Philadelphia Flyers, meaning Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch. Reilly was the odd man out for the Bruins’ last two games, but figured to slot back in sooner rather than later.

Clifton has struggled on the blue line, so now it’s his turn to sit.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to perform every night consistently,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Friday after morning skate. “I think Cliffy is still battling through some of that, even in-game. Example the other night (against the Montreal Canadiens), has some big, physical moments, breaks up a 2-on-1, but also goes diving down in a situation that now we’re chasing the game.

“At the end of the day, Zboril goes in, does his job, moves the puck a little bit, a little more dynamic offensively, yet still solid defensively, so he shouldn’t get frozen out either. There’s that to balance.”

Zboril certainly has made a case to remain in the lineup after some strong performances of late.

Benching Clifton isn’t necessarily Cassidy sending a message, but rather a battle between two younger blueliners.