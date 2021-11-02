Why Derek Forbort ‘Almost Had A Seizure’ After First Goal With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins did not sign Derek Forbort so that he could make a run at the Art Ross.

That said, he showed some signs of life in the offensive zone earlier in the season — with his first goal for Boston coming somewhat to his surprise.

Forbort, who is in his first season with the Bruins, fired a shot from the point in a win over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 24 that somehow found the back of the net. It looked like he was just trying to get the puck to a busy area of the ice, but all that matters to him was it went in.

However, it wasn’t exactly a highlight-reel tally — he went as far as labeling it a “muffin from the point” — so the fact that it went in took him aback.

“Yeah that was pretty funny,” Forbort said Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I almost had a seizure I was so caught off guard.”

Forbort has never score more than two goals in a single season, but maybe his move to the Bruins will inspire him to be a more Bourque-esque player.