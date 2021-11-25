Why Nets Superstar Kevin Durant Gets Excited To Beat Celtics In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The chirping between Kevin Durant and Ime Idoka started from the jump. Or technically, before it.

Right before the start of the game, the Boston Celtics head coach and Brooklyn Nets superstar were so busy engaged in banter with each other that Durant literally missed the tip-off.

It was all in good fun, of course, but it added a new layer to the matchup for Durant.

“Me and Ime got tight over last year and over the Olympics. It was just friendly trash talkin– – he talked so much (expletive to me),” Durant said after the game, via NBC Sports Boston.

Durant shared he already saw playing in Boston as a marquee game on the schedule, so beating his old assistant makes it even better.

“It’s good to beat Ime,” Durant added. “I get excited about coming in here and winning. Boston’s a tough place to play but now that Ime is the coach it made it even sweeter.”

"I get excited about coming here and winning in Boston… now that Ime [Udoka's] the coach it makes it even sweeter"



Kevin Durant continued his friendly trash talk after the game pic.twitter.com/WOHponu2eG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 25, 2021

Certainly the 123-104 win for the Nets was sweet.