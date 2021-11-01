Why Mac Jones Barks (Yes, Barks) Before, After Patriots Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has leaned into his animal instincts this season.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback acknowledged Monday that he likes to bark — yes, bark, like a dog — before and after games to fire himself up or celebrate big wins.

“It just kind of gets you hyped up,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” “I don’t know. It’s just a way to get out all your emotions.”

The public first caught wind of Jones’ barking habit when the Patriots released this pregame clip from last week’s blowout win over the New York Jets:

Jones said the barks were back before and after Sunday’s 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers — and that some of his teammates have joined in.

“Oh yeah,” Jones said on WEEI. “Before the game, we’ve got some barkers. … Y’all can predict what everyone’s barks would sound like.”