Nick Pivetta had nine wins in his first year with the Boston Red Sox, but not all of them were pretty.

He gave up double-digit hits only once, oftentimes holding opponents between one and three in an outing. But one start in particular was pegged as his “worst” by MLB.com. Pivetta did come away with the win after surrendering 11 hits, allowing 14 baserunners and was tagged for four earned runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 19.

Here’s what MLB.com’s Sarah Lang had to say:

Pivetta’s outing makes this list for two related reasons: the 11 hits he allowed were tied for the most in a win this season, and the 14 baserunners he allowed stood alone as the most. But all of that said, he allowed just four runs — which is plenty when your offense scores 13, including eight in the first inning on three home runs. Pivetta had two innings facing just three batters and allowed five of his 11 hits in the fourth inning, when the Jays scored all four of their runs to make the score 12-4.

The Red Sox made road game history that July night with three first-inning home runs, so Pivetta got plenty of run support early that allowed him to give up the number of hits and baserunners he did.

Pivetta figures to factor into the Red Sox rotation in 2022, which has some holes to fill this offseason.