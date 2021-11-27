Why On Earth Are Orioles Reportedly Open To Trading Cedric Mullins?

NESN Logo Sign In

The only guarantees in life these days? Death, taxes and the Orioles posting a losing record.

It makes sense that Baltimore is willing to shell out in an effort to improve, considering the organization hasn’t sniffed a winning record since 2016 and finished last in the American League East in four of the last five seasons (and no, we won’t mention who they finished in front of in 2020).

But they’re apparently willing to go to absolutely baffling lengths to do so. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Friday reported the Orioles “would listen” to offers for outfielder Cedric Mullins, and naturally “teams are lining up” despite an “extremely high” asking price.

There are plenty of teams that could use some star power in the outfield (the Boston Red Sox are not among them), so the Orioles are sure to get some calls. Some of them may even be enticing, considering there are teams who were contenders in 2021 that could use some help on the grass.

But it’s almost impossible to imagine what the Orioles could possibly get in return that could make up for the loss of the up-and-coming star, who was their best player in 2021.

Mullins, in his fourth year in the bigs (all spent with Baltimore), earned an All-Star nod and was named a Silver Slugger after slashing .291/.360/.518 with 59 RBIs and 30 home runs through 159 games. His 30 stolen bases ranked second in the American League.

A 13th-round pick by the Orioles in 2015, the 27-year-old is under team control until 2026.