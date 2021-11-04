Why Panthers Coach Instantly Knew Mac Jones Would Be Special QB

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in his first season as a Bill Belichick disciple. But the first NFL coach he played for actually was Matt Rhule.

Rhule and his Carolina Panthers staff coached Jones at the 2021 Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at the player who would go on to be the 15th overall draft pick and New England’s Week 1 starter.

With the Patriots and Panthers set to square off this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, Rhule reminisced about the time he spent with Jones at that Mobile, Ala., all-star game.

Jones, the coach said, almost immediately proved he had what it took to be a successful NFL quarterback.

“I think after you spent about five or 10 minutes with him, (you knew),” Rhule said Thursday in a conference call with New England reporters. “He’s just got juice. … Spending time with him, you could tell he loves football. He just won the national championship game and he’s out there practicing with us.

“You could see how intelligent he was the first day. We put a lot of install in, a lot of words in, just to see if they could recite it, and you could see pretty quickly he had a feel for the game. He had some moxie, and he was really, really intelligent and accurate and could throw the deep ball at a high level.”

Rhule, who coached the American team, said he and his staff threw a large volume of play calls and concepts at their prospects, testing how quickly they could digest information. Some players struggled with this. Not Jones.