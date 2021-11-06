NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts potentially could opt out of his contract after the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but Pedro Martinez thinks the Boston Red Sox shortstop should think twice about doing that.

The Hall of Fame pitcher hosted his fifth annual Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala on Friday night and was asked about Bogaerts.

“At the end of the day it’s going to be Xander who decides if he goes or stays,” Martinez told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “But to me, Xander is a player that probably needs to continue to have a Hall of Fame career in Boston.

“The years that Xander Bogaerts has played for Boston are Hall of Fame years. So we have to (make sure) Xander continues to feel comfortable, and continues to do what he has to do. Hopefully Xander will have the same love for Boston that Boston has for Xander Bogaerts.”

Bogaerts is coming off a season in which he hit .295 with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs. He was named an All-Star to represent the American League, and has been a staple in the Red Sox lineup.

For now, though, fans can take solace in the fact that Bogaerts certainly will be in Boston when next season rolls around.