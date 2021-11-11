Why Tedy Bruschi Sees Parallels Between 2021 Patriots, 2001 Team

NESN Logo Sign In

These current New England Patriots remind at least one Super Bowl winner of the franchise’s famed 2001 squad.

Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, who was part of the franchises 2001, 2003 and 2004 Super Bowl teams, said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he sees shades of ’01 in the 2021 Pats.

“I do,” Bruschi said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I do see the similarities in terms of the process of growth of a quarterback that was an unknown, a defense that had multiple signings that had to come together. (Mike) Vrabel was a new signing, I mean, (Roman) Phifer was new. There were a lot of (new) linebackers, which (Matthew) Judon here, (cornerback Jalen) Mills, various guys are coming in playing particular roles that are very important. You can see similarities in that.

“The similarity in record. We were 5-5 after we lost to the then St. Louis Rams. So there is a process that this type of coaching always gives you that type of result. And you see it. These fans in New England, they know. They can see good coaching. They can see good playing and then it sort of (comes together) at the right time, come around Thanksgiving. I can feel it, too.”

Like the 2001 Patriots, who won their final nine games after a 5-5 start, this latest iteration is winning with great defense, a strong running game and a young quarterback (in this case, first-round rookie Mac Jones) who doesn’t post gaudy stats but largely avoids crushing mistakes.

New England began this season 2-4 before reeling off three straight wins over the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. That surge has brought the 5-4 Patriots to within a half-game of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East with nine weeks still to go.

?Now, there are things that have prevented them from being even better, like fumbles and certain mistakes that they have made, missed field goals,” Bruschi said on WEEI. “(The) ’01 team, what they were best at was if the game was on the line, late in the year (we made those plays). Did we get a couple of breaks or two? Yes, like the Tuck Rule against the Raiders in the snow and all that, sure. But pressure plays made by pressure players were done over and over consistently again. You win an AFC Championship with two special teams scores, so a lot of things need to happen for it to turn out like it did in ’01.”