Will LeBron James Play In Celtics-Lakers? Here’s Latest Status Update

The “King” might enter an old enemy’s court Friday night in Celtics-Lakers. Then again, he might not.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Friday LeBron James will be a game-time decision, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

James has missed the last two-plus weeks due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 in his absence.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday there’s “growing optimism” James will play in Lakers-Celtics, but Los Angeles will make the basketball world wait until close to tip-off before announcing whether he’ll return.

Friday’s night’s Celtics-Lakers game is this season’s first meeting between the longtime rivals. The TD Garden crowd likely will be electric regardless of whether James plays. However his presence only will add buzz and sparkle to the highly anticipated event. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

