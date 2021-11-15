Will Mac Jones Look To Target Patriots Wideout N’Keal Harry More Often?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones and N’Keal Harry played well for the New England Patriots in Week 10.

In a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns, the rookie quarterback earned the highest completion rate (82.6%) and passer rating (142.1) of his young career and watched his odds for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award improve. All the while, the 6-foot-4 receiver served a quieter role in New England’s run game making some great blocks.

Harry had just one catch for 26 yards after a connection with backup Brian Hoyer when the Patriots had put things away. The physical game might earn him some more targets from Jones.

“He’s a big, physical receiver and he’ll make those big-time catches,” Jones said Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” as transcribed by Ryan Hannable. “Sometimes I just have to give him a shot to get a chance to get the ball and whenever it’s thrown his way he usually comes down with it.”

Harry ended up being the team’s second-highest-graded run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only right tackle Trent Brown.

The former first-rounder may have just added some more value for New England’s surging offense.