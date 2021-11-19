WNBA Approves New Playoff Format For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Say goodbye to single-elimination playoff games.

The WNBA Board of Governors on Thursday approved a change to the league’s playoff format and postseason seeding for the upcoming 2022 season.

The decision comes after increased viewership in the WNBA, and immense dissatisfaction with the former playoff structure. From the double-round byes and knockout rounds, it left a lot to be desired — even before they decided to hold the finals on an NFL Sunday during the afternoon.

But this is good progress for the league. Starting in the WNBA’s 26th season, the amendments are as such:

— Eight teams with the highest win percentages over the course of the 36-game schedule will qualify for the playoffs, regardless of conference.

— Seeding will be based on record.

— The number of playoff rounds changes from four to three, eliminating the first-place bye to start the postseason. Reseeding won’t take place after the first round.

— The reconfigured postseason series will follow a best-of-3-5-5 format.

— All eight playoff teams participate in a first-round, bracket-style play.

— The new format adds eight potential games to the WNBA’s existing playoff.

