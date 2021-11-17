Yankees Reportedly In On Justin Verlander; Pitcher Expected To Have Decision ‘Fairly Soon’

Where will Verlander end up?

by

Justin Verlander has until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to decide on the Houston Astros’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, and he has a big decision to make.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, understandably, is a coveted pitcher on the free agent market despite missing the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Verlander, 38, recently held a workout that saw more than half of Major League Baseball’s teams show up.

There have been reports that a return to Houston may be “uncomfortable” for Verlander because he wasn’t around the Astros at all during the 2021 season despite not pitching, but there are plenty of other suitors who probably will make a run for his services.

Among those? The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays “and many others,” according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman also reported Verlander could have a decision “fairly soon,” and that he has “multiyear and one-year options” on the table.

It certainly will be interesting to see what kind of contract Verlander ends up getting, especially coming off major surgery, turning 39 in February and a potential work stoppage looming.

Which team will come out the winner of the Verlander sweepstakes? We’ll find out soon enough.

More Baseball:

MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander Prefers To Join Team In These Cities
New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu
Previous Article

Patriots Still See Prominent Role For Mike Onwenu With Trent Brown Back
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) and Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0)
Next Article

ESPN NFL Mock Draft Projects Patriots To Pick Versatile Star In First Round

Picked For You

Related