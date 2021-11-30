Yankees Reportedly Signed Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday.

The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Peraza has bounced around the league since his Major League debut in 2015 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since playing for the Dodgers, Peraza has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Red Sox and most recently the New York Mets in 2021.

In his lone season with the Red Sox, Peraza played in 34 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign and smacked one home run and drove in eight runs while batting .225.