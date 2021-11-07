Yes, Bill Belichick Did Have Plenty Of Praise For Christian McCaffrey

NESN Logo Sign In

There aren’t many NFL stars who New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won’t praise considerably, making sure he doesn’t provide any bulletin-board material, but All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey probably is one who sits on Belichick’s well-deserving list.

McCaffrey, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, likely will play against Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday in a Week 9 game. And Belichick, talking before the running back’s Week 9 status was revealed, indicated just how difficult it will be to defend the dual-threat back.

“He’s a dynamic player. Christian is a very explosive guy. Anytime he touches the ball, it’s a potential touchdown,” Belichick told reporters Friday, as shared by a team transcript. “He’s an excellent receiver. He’s very good, obviously, on any type of catch-and-run plays. He can get vertical on the defense, coming out of the backfield or empty formations. He’s really just a threat to go all the way on any play; inside runs, outside runs, passes, screen passes, you name it.

“He’s a hard guy to tackle. He’s very explosive. He gets vertical very quickly, and he can outrun most every other player on the field,” Belichick continued. “Definitely a guy we’re going to have to keep close tabs on. You don’t want him to get the ball in space, or he’s going to gain a whole bunch of yards.”

McCaffrey has not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 6. Still, his return should help Carolina’s offense considerably.

McCaffrey has averaged 3.9 yards per carry (52 rushes, 201 yards) with one rushing touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards to help the passing game. That’s a total of 364 yards on 68 touches in three games.

The Week 9 clash between the Patriots and Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Carolina.