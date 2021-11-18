Patriots’ Matthew Judon Shares Strong Statement About Zac Stacy Video

NESN Logo Sign In

A member of the New England Patriots felt compelled to say something after learning of the disturbing situation surrounding former NFL running back Zac Stacy.

Matthew Judon used Twitter to share a statement shortly after the emergence of a video allegedly showing Stacy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend, who also is the mother of his child. Stacy spent three seasons in the NFL from 2013 to 2015.

You can read Judon’s statement in the tweet below:

Be in the world not of the world. Wicked/corrupt/cruel things happen every day. Domestic violence is real, rape is real, murder is real, Human trafficking is real. Please protect yourself and your love ones. No man knows the day or time. I love you guys ???????? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 18, 2021

The Oakland (Florida) Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Stacy, charging the 30-year-old with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets running back allegedly fled Florida after Saturday’s incident and was at large as of Thursday evening.

The alleged incident involving Stacy took place at the victim’s home, with Stacy’s child, as well as a child not fathered by him, present. According to a redacted affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, authorities twice have been called to the same residence for altercations allegedly involving Stacy — one verbal; another in which Stacy allegedly battered the same woman.

The woman said the most recent altercation occurred after she extended an “olive branch” to Stacy and allowed him to enter the home, per the affidavit, via USA TODAY.