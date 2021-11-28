Zach Wilson Returns In True Jets Form By Throwing Ghastly Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson must’ve been studying the New York Jets real hard over the last few weeks, because he threw a pick Sunday afternoon that would make Mark Sanchez blush.

Wilson had been sidelined since sustaining a PCL injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, but he made his return Sunday against the Houston Texans in a clash between two 2-8 cellar-dwellers.

You could expect some sloppy football to be played, and that’s precisely what happened, as Wilson threw a dreadful interception in the first quarter at NRG Stadium.

Wilson is a talented player, no doubt about it. But when you have an offensive line as bad as the Jets’ in front of you, you’re bound to make a bunch of bad mistakes.