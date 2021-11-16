NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara certainly isn’t letting his age slow him down.

The 44-year-old defenseman dropped the gloves with Pat Maroon just four seconds after the puck dropped between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena. The two were exchanging pleasantries before the faceoff, and it appeared Chara wanted to set the tone early.

The 6-foot-9 Chara took down Maroon after he missed a few punches. Check it out:

You don't want to miss this ? game!



WATCH ?? @TBLightning vs. Islanders

?: Bally Sports Sun

?: https://t.co/wtKB4sJ2yD

?: Bally Sports App pic.twitter.com/NJINGfsh1M — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) November 16, 2021

This was the first time the Islanders and Lightning met since Tampa Bay defeated New York in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinal.

The Bolts got the last laugh, though, as they defeated the Isles 4-1.