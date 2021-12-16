Al Horford Happy Isaiah Thomas Gets To Show ‘He Can Still Play’ With Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford probably can relate to Isaiah Thomas a bit after the last two years of being perceived as “washed up.”

Of course, Horford’s play this season has proven a lot of critics who saw how things played out in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City wrong, as he’s fit in as a piece the Celtics desperately needed to bring back in.

Now, Thomas will get his own opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers, who reportedly signed the guard to a deal Monday.

“Him playing with Team USA, him going into G League, IT loves to play the game,” Horford said Thursday during his practice availability, one day removed from Thomas dropping 42 points in his G League debut.

“He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that if he can play everyday he will and that’s just his love for the game. So I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can they can still play.”

Since being traded from the Celtics after the 2017 season, Thomas’ health has disrupted his career, and he’s been trying to earn a regular spot in the NBA since.