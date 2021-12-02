Al Horford Thrilled To Redeem Reputation With Celtics After Win Vs. 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston Celtics big man Al Horford was both rightfully excited and extremely forthcoming as he spoke with the media following a 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The 76ers, of course, were the team Horford left the Celtics for following his first stint in Boston. He signed a massive contract with Philadelphia only to have it run dry shortly into his tenure with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and company. He started 61 games during the 2019-20 season before, ahead of his age-34 season, he was traded to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford on Wednesday called it a “very low point” in which he relied on his faith.

The longtime veteran played 30 minutes per game, but averaged his fewest amount of points in more than decade. His numbers essentially were down across the board.

Horford admitted how he believed that trade caused his reputation to take a hit.

“Yeah. Yeah, no question. No question about it,” Horford said after Wednesday’s win. “Obviously, it’s everything on me. It was my decision, my decision to leave, do all these things and, it was like, how are you going to respond after you’ve been faced with adversity? Being down, being talked down about and all these things. It’s a reality. You have to put results, you have to do certain things and I didn’t do that. And, yeah, I’m sure I was written off and I’m just glad that I got another opportunity, in a place where I want to be.”

So, with Horford getting a chance to play the same organization with a Celtics team that he’s thankful for being a part of, there was added motivation. His reaction after the final buzzer — following a game-sealing block by Robert Williams — depicted that, too.

“No question. Yeah, I wouldn’t say another game,” Horford said. “I mean, you know, it was definitely a good win. Good feeling. Just with everything, you know, this was a game that was important. And it’s early December, obviously, but that was a good win. And I’m very happy about it.”