Aqib Talib Has Comical, Old-School Mindset After Personal Foul On Patriots

Former Patriots defensive back Aqib Talib joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” broadcast during Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and happened to be on during a very questionable penalty against New England.

It came as Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant pushed Bills quarterback Josh Allen with two hands as the signal-caller went airborne in hopes of getting a first-down conversion.

The penalty — a 15-yard personal foul call — helped Buffalo move the chains and later led to a 35-yard field goal later in the possession.

Talib offered a rather comical response while showcasing his old-school mindset.

“That’s not a flag right there,” Talib said during the broadcast. “… You don’t want to waste 15 yards on no push, though. You got to make that 15-yard flag worth it.”

Talib played parts of two seasons (2013, 2014) in New England where he was selected to Pro Bowls in each campaign.