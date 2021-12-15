Are Patriots Preparing To Announce Game In Germany Next Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Team owner Robert Kraft made a surprise appearance in the New England Patriots media workroom Tuesday to salute fullback Jakob Johnson and tease a “very special” forthcoming announcement.

Kraft presented Johnson with a football commemorating his 1,000th NFL snap. The Germany native is just the third member of the NFL’s International Pathway Program to reach that milestone, joining Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada.

“And we hope that you participate in many more thousand,” Kraft told Johnson.

Kraft then said the Patriots will announce “something very special” on Wednesday, which also happens to be Johnson’s 27th birthday. He left that surprise a mystery, but it likely is related to the Patriots’ footprint in Germany.

The NFL is set to unveil the nation assignments for its new International Home Market Area Initiative, which will grant teams the ability to establish sponsorship and media agreements in certain countries.

“The NFL has been trying to expand into international markets and trying to recruit international talent,” Kraft said. “I love this program, especially over in Europe, because since we’ve gone outside the U.S., we’re 3-0. So I want to keep that happening.”