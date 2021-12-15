Are Patriots Preparing To Announce Game In Germany Next Season?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Team owner Robert Kraft made a surprise appearance in the New England Patriots media workroom Tuesday to salute fullback Jakob Johnson and tease a “very special” forthcoming announcement.
Kraft presented Johnson with a football commemorating his 1,000th NFL snap. The Germany native is just the third member of the NFL’s International Pathway Program to reach that milestone, joining Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada.
“And we hope that you participate in many more thousand,” Kraft told Johnson.
Kraft then said the Patriots will announce “something very special” on Wednesday, which also happens to be Johnson’s 27th birthday. He left that surprise a mystery, but it likely is related to the Patriots’ footprint in Germany.
The NFL is set to unveil the nation assignments for its new International Home Market Area Initiative, which will grant teams the ability to establish sponsorship and media agreements in certain countries.
“The NFL has been trying to expand into international markets and trying to recruit international talent,” Kraft said. “I love this program, especially over in Europe, because since we’ve gone outside the U.S., we’re 3-0. So I want to keep that happening.”
There’s been talk of the league potentially holding a game in Germany as early as next season. With the attention generated by both Johnson and, before him, offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, who now broadcasts Patriots games for German television, New England would be a natural choice to play in such a game.
“That’s one of the countries that the NFL is trying to get to,” Kraft said. “I believe we have the largest fanbase there.”
“100 percent,” Johnson added.
The NFL has staged regular-season games in London (30 total) and Mexico (four) and preseason games in several other countries, including Germany. If they choose to play in Berlin or Munich or Dortmund next season, Johnson, who hails from Stuttgart, would be an ideal ambassador.
Viewed as the longest of roster long shots when he joined the Patriots as an International Pathway player in 2019 (“I can’t say that we were excited to have him,” head coach Bill Belichick later said), Johnson played his way into a practice squad spot, then a promotion to the 53-man roster after James Develin suffered what proved to be a career-ending neck injury. A thousand snaps later, he’s midway through his second full season as a Patriots starter and plays a key role in one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
“Years ago, I remember a couple of coaches talking about Jakob and saying he’s not very good,” Kraft said. “And look where he is today. Look what he has done. He’s worked hard. He’s really gotten the respect of everyone. … I don’t think anyone would believe that he’s come to the point he’s come today where I think he’s one of the best fullbacks in the NFL.”