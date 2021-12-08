Are Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll On Same Page After Week 13 Loss To Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott showed off his frustration in a multitude of ways immediately following Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots.

McDermott essentially scoffed at the idea that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a major factor in the Week 13 game, and also sent somewhat of a shot across the dressing room at Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“Well, I didn’t think honestly we took advantage of opportunities tonight,” McDermott said of the offense Monday, per the team. “I really didn’t. I mean, the ball’s (starting) at the 40-yard line, you know? We’re one for four in the red zone. So we’ve got to figure that part of it out.”

It caused some to think trouble could be brewing in Buffalo between the head coach and offensive coordinator, who, to his respect, could probably land a head coaching job in the near future.

McDermott was asked a follow up Tuesday morning: Is he on the same page as Daboll?

“Yeah, I think we are,” McDermott said. “Those are the things you work through, you work through your challenges. Challenges are different every year. And, you know, those are the things we’re working through to get fixed and make sure we’re on the same page. I believe we are. And we got to go out there and execute at a higher level so we can be more consistent on offense.”

Daboll said he did not sense any added frustration from McDermott following the loss. He was then asked the same question: Are he and McDermott on the same page?