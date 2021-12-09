Bart Scott Goes Off, Mocks ‘Scared’ Bills After Loss To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

More often than not, Bart Scott is looking for ways to take shots at the Patriots.

But after what happened Monday night at Highmark Stadium, the NFL linebacker-turned-analyst was left with no choice but to bag on New England’s opponent.

There was much to criticize about the Bills’ Week 13 performance, but a certain two-play sequence stuck out the most for Scott. The 11-year veteran couldn’t believe how Buffalo handled N’Keal Harry, who was on the field for the Patriots’ lone touchdown in the game as well as the ensuing 2-point conversion. Harry, who only has eight catches on the campaign, makes his keep in Foxboro as a blocker these days.

“They need somebody to get them hard because they’re soft as Charmin, right? Listen, common sense ain’t common, man,” Scott said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up. “You think that people, just because they play football professionally, they have some type of football acumen. I’m seeing some of the dumbest — listen, players are faster, stronger. They are dumber than anybody. Listen, N’Keal Harry can’t catch a cold buck naked on Mount Everest eating a peppermint patty. Why the hell you think he’s in the game? This dude is in a cut-split, he’s looking dead at you and then you fall for the same damn play for the 2-point conversion. This dude is in a three-point stance. He has zero awareness. This dude is in a cut-split. He’s not even facing forward. He’s cocked to the inside. Like c’mon, man. What are we talking about? Why do you think N’Keal Harry is in the game? If they were actually trying to throw the ball, (Kendrick) Bourne would have been in the game.

“So N’Keal Harry is there, what do you do? You move outside. When receivers come in, they set, they can’t move. You’re a defender, you can move, you can stand up. I would have moved outside and I would have closed his gap with his body and I would have shook his head off like a Pez dispenser. That is the most disrespectful thing in the world for a damn receiver to think that he can block me. You’re getting paid to go against a tackle and you’re getting molly whopped, ragdolled by a damn receiver? Man, I would have broke that visor. I would have banged his head against the ground so damn long he would have said, ‘Go out there, coach. You go do it. I ain’t trying to. That man is crazy as hell.’ They got that same thing ran on them. They were nervous. Tell me you’re scared without telling me you’re scared. Linebackers at two yards, scared because they don’t want no contact. Because you know what happens when it gets cold? Them pads stiffen up. It becomes a test of wills.”

Scott wasn’t the only former NFL player to unload on the Bills after their embarrassing home loss. Ex-Patriots pass-rusher Rob Ninkovich also took Buffalo to task.