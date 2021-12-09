Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are looking to return to winning ways and extend the slide of the Edmonton Oilers.

When the teams meet Thursday night in Edmonton, expect the Bruins to field the same forward lines and defensive pairings they used Wednesday in their shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Doing so would restore left wing Taylor Hall to the second line, hours after acting coach Joe Sacco dropped him to the third line because the second unit was ineffective against the Canucks. Charlie Coyle is expected to center the second line with Craig Smith on the right wing.

Although Oskar Steen participated in Thursday’s optional skate, he likely will remain the right wing on the fourth line.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to continue as Boston’s starting goaltender for the fourth consecutive game, leaving Linus Ullmark as his backup.

NESN will air Bruins-Oilers in full, with pregame coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 9 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: