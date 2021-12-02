Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will add fresh wrinkles to their new look Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.
With Brad Marchand set to serve the second of his three-game suspension, Taylor Hall will remain the first-line left wing, and Nick Foligno will continue as the second-line left wing. Erik Haula moves from fourth-line center to left wing on the third line, bumping Tomas Nosek to the middle of the fourth line.
Although Hall says he benefited from playing on the top line, the Bruins didn’t necessarily reap the same rewards, as they lost to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. The B’s might fare better in Nashville if they outshoot the Predators by the same 42-16 margin they amassed against Detroit over three periods.
Boston’s defensive pairings will remain the same as they were Tuesday.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to be the Bruins’ starting goaltender, replacing Linus Ullmark between the pipes.
Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Predators game:
BOSTON BRUINS (11-8-0)
Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Erik Haula–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman
Jake DeBrusk– Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly–Jakub Zboril
Jeremy Swayman
NASHVILLE PREDATORS (12-9-1)
Filip Forsberg–Mikael Granlund–Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen–Ryan Johansen–Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin–Colton Sissons–Tanner Jeannot
Nick Cousins–Thomas Novak–Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi–Dante Febbro
Mattias Ekholm–Alexandre Carrier
Mark Borowiecki–Matt Benning
Juuse Saros
