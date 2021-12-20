Bill Belichick Has Terse Response To Question About Player Safety

NESN Logo Sign In

After being in a salty mood with the media Saturday night, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was apologetic and, in turn, in a chattier mood Monday. However, there was one question that still drew a fairly blunt response from him.

During the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots lost two wide receivers, N’Keal Harry and Nelson Agholor.

Harry was hit early and in the head by Andrew Sendejo. Agholor also was ruled out with a head injury after it appeared the crown of Darius Leonard’s helmet caught the veteran wideout in the head.

Belichick was asked Monday if there was any player safety concerns for him on those two plays.

“Yeah, talk to the officials,” Belichick mumbled in response.

It was a fair question, and it’s not as though Belichick was backing down from calling out specific Colts players. He took aim at T.Y. Hilton for not getting ejected in the dustup that saw Michael Pittman Jr. and Kyle Dugger get tossed.

So, while little seemed out of bounds for Belichick on Monday, player safety questions apparently were.