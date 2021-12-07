Bill Belichick Temp Check: How Patriots Coach Reacted To Win Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

You just know Monday night’s victory over the Buffalo Bills was especially enjoyable for Bill Belichick. His New England Patriots overcame gnarly winds at Highmark Stadium, threw the ball just three times and rode defense, special teams and an excellent running game to a 14-10 win.

But the Patriots head coach was his typical, unenthusiastic self after the historically uneventful triumph.

“It’s really good to come in here and win,” a stoic Belichick said after the Patriots moved to 9-4. “Make no mistake about it: Buffalo’s a really good football team. They’re well-coached, they’ve got a lot of good players, they play hard and they’re tough. … Really proud of our players. Those guys did a good job in all three units. We played, kind of, the way we felt we needed to play to win. In the end, scored enough points.

“(There) was a lot of situational football that I thought we, for the most part, handled fairly well. And, you know, just gotta give the players a lot of credit for this win. Being tough, being disciplined, being resilient and dealing with a really good football team and conditions that were somewhat challenging.”

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed just two of three pass attempts for 19 yards while Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson helped the Patriots rack up 222 yards and a touchdown against one of the NFL’s best run defenses. Obviously, the game plan was heavily influenced by the weather in Buffalo.

But when did Belichick and his coaching staff commit to a strategy that was as comical as it was impressive?

“No (it wasn’t the plan all week),” Belichick said. “We didn’t know what (the weather) was going to be. But, you know, it’s the way it worked out.”