Bill Belichick Lessons: 300 Words On ‘The Greatness Of Lawrence Taylor’

Bill Belichick on Thursday got to do one of his very favorite things: talk about Lawrence Taylor.

The New England Patriots head coach famously adores Taylor, whom he coached from 1981 through 1990 while working for the New York Giants. Many consider Taylor the greatest linebacker in NFL history, if not the greatest defensive player in the history of football.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss began Thursday’s virtual press conference by asking Belichick about Taylor’s rookie season, which saw the North Carolina product win NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and earn first-team All-Pro honors. For a follow-up, Reiss asked Belichick to identify what stood out about Taylor during the 1981 campaign.

Here’s the full exchange, which lasted roughly three minutes and featured 302 words from Belichick:

Reiss: “His rookie year, what do you think contributed to him assimilating so well to the NFL?”

Belichick: “His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He’s bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn’t really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he’s at the very top of the list.”

Reiss: “What do you remember about that rookie year? Was there something that stood out to you … that resonates with you to this day?”