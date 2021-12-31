Bill Belichick Stiff-Arms Reporter’s Second Try At New Year’s Resolution Question

Friday likely marked the last time Bill Belichick will be asked about new year’s resolutions.
In case you somehow missed it, the Patriots head coach was asked to provide his resolutions moments after New England’s disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He declined while saying he might have an answer “next week.” The awkward exchange quickly went viral, with many believing the question was poorly timed. Tom Brady even had a take on it.
The same reporter, Juliet Pennington of southern Massachusetts-based newspaper The Sun Chronicle, gave it another try Friday morning. Belichick’s response was even snarkier than it was the first time.
“They would all be personal,” Belichick said. “So, they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you, anyway.”
Pennington and the Chronicle defended her reporting in a story published Wednesday.
“I have done this same story for The Sun Chronicle many times over the years during the holiday season,” Penning told Sun Chronicle writer Jessica Zandan. “Numerous players over the years have said they enjoy talking about non-football specific topics.
” … I have been writing these stories about the Patriots for more than 30 years and while asking a light question of Belichick after a loss was questioned by some, it was, in the end, just a function of me, on assignment with a deadline to meet, doing my job — a phrase with which the Patriots and their fans are quite familiar. Nothing more; nothing less. There wasn’t another opportunity, in another setting, in which to interview him on game day. If there had been, I would have preferred to do it one-on-one.”
Chronicle executive editor Craig Borges added: “What’s really unfortunate is some of the nastiness that followed on social media about her asking the question. There is this ‘how dare you!’ attitude by some of the other members of the press. Really? It’s a press conference. No, it didn’t involve the game. So what. Bill Belichick didn’t have an issue with it, and he wouldn’t be one to hold back if he had.”
Considering his reaction to Friday’s follow-up, Belichick apparently did have an issue with the line of questioning.
But should he? Ultimately, the Patriots coach can answer any question however he wants, including those of the light variety. That said, it wouldn’t hurt him to do a solid for a reporter just trying to do their job — like everyone else.