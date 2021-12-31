Bill Belichick Stiff-Arms Reporter’s Second Try At New Year’s Resolution Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday likely marked the last time Bill Belichick will be asked about new year’s resolutions.

In case you somehow missed it, the Patriots head coach was asked to provide his resolutions moments after New England’s disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He declined while saying he might have an answer “next week.” The awkward exchange quickly went viral, with many believing the question was poorly timed. Tom Brady even had a take on it.

The same reporter, Juliet Pennington of southern Massachusetts-based newspaper The Sun Chronicle, gave it another try Friday morning. Belichick’s response was even snarkier than it was the first time.

“They would all be personal,” Belichick said. “So, they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you, anyway.”

Bill Belichick, still not interested in sharing his New Year's resolutions:

Pennington and the Chronicle defended her reporting in a story published Wednesday.

“I have done this same story for The Sun Chronicle many times over the years during the holiday season,” Penning told Sun Chronicle writer Jessica Zandan. “Numerous players over the years have said they enjoy talking about non-football specific topics.