Bill Belichick Vs. Bills Had Many Thinking About Coach Of The Year Honor

Sean McDermott seemingly was on an island Monday night when it came to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McDermott was asked after his Buffalo Bills lost 14-10 to the Patriots about the mindset going up against Belichick. He essentially scoffed at the idea that it was all Belichick’s doing.

“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one,” McDermott said. “Whether it was Bill or anybody else, they beat us, right?”

Many others, however, weren’t of the same belief.

Those watching saw a coaching clinic in which Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels limited the mistakes quarterback Mac Jones could make in pursuit of the bigger goal. Jones, after all, threw the ball just three times while Belichick’s defense did more than enough to hold the pass-happy Bills in check on a night impacted by the weather.

It prompted many, including some former and current players, to think about the NFL’s Coach of the Year award, and essentially award Belichick the year-end honor with five weeks to go.

The ? just won Coach OF The Year with that one game. I said what i said pic.twitter.com/J0UaJQZzNm — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) December 7, 2021

Bill Belichick Coach of the Year!!! What he?s done with this team in a short amount of time with a Rookie QB is beyond Impressive! Best in the Game! ????? — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) December 7, 2021

There were many others on Twitter saying the same thing.

Monday night’s win did help Belichick make another jump up the Coach of the Year betting boards, as well. Belichick, a steady riser with the Patriots winning seven straight games, now is the favorite to earn the recognition at +125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s a good chance plus-money won’t be around for much longer, especially if the Patriots return from a Week 14 bye with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.