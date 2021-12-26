Bills Did Something That Never Had Been Done Against Bill Belichick-Coached Team

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a first time for everything, right?

Such was the case Sunday for the Buffalo Bills in their 33-21 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills not only came away with a crucial win that will impact the AFC East standings, but they also did something that never had been done against a team Bill Belichick coached.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Buffalo did not punt against New England. This is the first time a team did not punt in 474 games Belichick has coached, including playoffs.

That’s almost unbelievable.

It’s certainly incredible to think this never has happened over the course of Belichick’s head coaching career.

The Patriots look to get back to their winning ways against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 2 at home.