Bills Guard Ike Boettger Suffered Ruptured Achilles Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — An already-shorthanded Buffalo Bills offensive line took a hit early Sunday when guard Ike Boettger suffered a ruptured Achilles against the New England Patriots.

Boettger went down with 10:18 remaining the first half as running back Devin Singletary went for a 2-yard run to the Patriots’ 11-yard line. The backup guard, who has seen a load of action through the second half of the season, had to be carted off the field.

The Bills quickly announced Boettger was done for the day with an Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old has started the last nine games (including Sunday) for the Bills, seeing increased time with starter Jon Feliciano injured and on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Boettger’s role was even more important Sunday as right guard Cody Ford also was added to the COVID-19 list over the weekend.

Ryan Bates, who is the backup center, was playing right guard in Ford’s absence, but he slid over to fill in for Boettger following the injury. Daryl Williams was in at right guard.