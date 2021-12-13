Josh Allen Injury: Bills QB Day-To-Day After Suffering Foot Sprain Vs. Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s now an explanation for why Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared in a walking boot following Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday the signal-caller has been diagnosed with a foot sprain. Allen currently is day-to-day with the injury, but McDermott did not rule him out of starting against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Allen seemed to suffer the injury in the final minutes of regulation during Buffalo’s overtime loss. He got his ankle taped on the sideline and also had his left big toe examined, but returned to the game.

The first sign of a potential injury came when he showed up with the boot to speak to reporters postgame. Allen said at the time that he didn’t see the injury being “a big deal.”

New England Patriots fans certainly will want to monitor Allen’s status this week, considering the two teams will play a rematch at Gillette Stadium in Week 16.