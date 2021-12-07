Bills Safeties Have Testy Exchange With Reporter After Loss To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde did not appreciate a question they faced after their Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots on Monday night.

On a wind-swept night at Highmark Stadium, the Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 despite attempting just three passes — the second-fewest by any team since the AFL-NFL merger.

Poyer and Hyde — Buffalo’s starting safeties — were asked during a joint postgame news conference whether New England winning while running almost exclusively running plays was “embarrassing” to them.

Here was the exchange that followed between the two defenders and WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, as aired on “SportsCenter”:

Poyer: “I mean, what kind of question is that?”

Hyde: “What are we doing, bro?”

Poyer: “What kind of question is that?”