Bills Safeties Have Testy Exchange With Reporter After Loss To Patriots

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde did not appreciate a question they faced after their Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots on Monday night.
On a wind-swept night at Highmark Stadium, the Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 despite attempting just three passes — the second-fewest by any team since the AFL-NFL merger.
Poyer and Hyde — Buffalo’s starting safeties — were asked during a joint postgame news conference whether New England winning while running almost exclusively running plays was “embarrassing” to them.
Here was the exchange that followed between the two defenders and WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, as aired on “SportsCenter”:
Poyer: “I mean, what kind of question is that?”
Hyde: “What are we doing, bro?”
Poyer: “What kind of question is that?”
Reporter: “It’s a question. The nation’s going to be criticizing you of (inaudible).”
Poyer: “I think we gave up seven points? Fourteen?”
Hyde: “14-10? Was that the final score?
Poyer: “We made stops when we had to. They made one big run. They’ve got good backs. They kept coming back to a couple runs. I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”
Hyde: “That’s funny. We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”
Hyde then addressed the assembled reporters as he walked off the podium.
“This feels like disrespect,” he said. “It’s all about respect. I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that. Just don’t do that.”
The Bills allowed 222 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry despite stacking the box with defensive players for much of the game. On handoffs to running backs, the Patriots averaged a healthy 5.7 yards per rush, with primary ball-carriers Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combining for 189 yards.
With wind gusts nearing 50 mph, the Patriots passed once in the first half and twice more in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Mac Jones went 2-for-3 for 19 yards in the win.
New England’s lone touchdown came on a 64-yard Harris run in the first quarter. A Brandon Bolden two-point conversion and two Nick Folk field goals rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
The Bills will have their shot at payback when they visit the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 26 at Gillette Stadium.