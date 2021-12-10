Bruins Wrap: Late Goal From Matt Grzelcyk Gives Boston Win Vs. Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

After a pair of tough overtime losses, the Bruins on Thursday got a much-needed win (and in regulation, too) against the Edmonton Oilers, defeating the home team 3-2.

Boston improved to 13-8-2 while the Oilers — losers of four in a row — dropped to 16-9-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Matt Grzelcyk certainly picked a good time to score his first goal of the season — giving Boston the winner with 2:33 to go. And while the Bruins offense was relentless early, this one came down to Linus Ullmark.

Much can be said about the Bruins’ penalty kill, which was 100% on two opportunities through the first period and even capitalized to score shorthanded. And the power play even came alive in the second period to double the lead.

But once they woke up after Boston’s second goal, the Oilers were piling it on the Bruins from everywhere. They outshot the visitors 14-6 in the second period and finally scored a goal of their own to cut the lead in half.

But at the end of the night, it didn’t matter that the Oilers were incredibly powerful offensively, finishing with 43 shots to Boston’s 30. The offense was there early, and you can’t ask for much more than 41 saves to back up that performance against one of the league’s top teams.