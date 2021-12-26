Boston College Season Ends As COVID-19 Issues Cancel Military Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 football season is over for Boston College.

The Military Bowl, which would have pitted the Eagles against East Carolina on Monday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Eagles program, the school announced Sunday.

Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colors added the Pirates “had a few positive tests.” But Boston College would have been missing more than 40 players, according to the school’s release.

“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said in a statement. “We just do not have enough players to safely play a game. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they made to our program.”

The cancellation marks the second straight year without a bowl game for Boston College despite being eligible both seasons. The Eagles elected not to participate in a bowl game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first bowl game canceled this season, as the Hawaii Bowl — scheduled for Christmas Eve — also was called off due to COVID-19.