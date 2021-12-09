Boston Red Sox Were Most Googled Pro Sports Team In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t win the World Series, as they were eliminated in the American League Championship Series in October.

But they finished on top in Google’s eyes, at least.

Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Journal on Wednesday shared data for the most popular trending searches of professional sports teams in the United States in 2021.

As it turns out, the Red Sox topped that list, beating out NBA, NHL and other Major League Baseball teams.

Here is the top 10, per SBJ:

1. Boston Red Sox

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Los Angeles Clippers

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

8. Houston Astros

9. Brooklyn Nets

10. Atlanta Hawks

Boston had a lot of fun this season surpassing everyone’s expectations. Clearly a few people wanted to see what all the hype was about.