Brad Marchand Puts Bruins Up Over Oilers With Perfect Shorthanded Goal

For the first time in three games, the Boston Bruins will head into the first intermission with a goal.

This time, it was courtesy of Brad Marchand, who found the back of the net while the Bruins were outnumbered. With Nick Foligno in the box for roughing, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined to log the point.

Bergeron was getting double-teamed by the boards and found Marchand ahead of him, tossing him the puck to set up the breakaway for Marchand to beat out Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

The point was the first shorthanded goal of the season for Marchand, who logged four last season.