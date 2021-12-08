Brad Marchand Will Provide ‘Big Boost’ To Bruins In Return From Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand will make his return to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday after serving a three-game suspension.

It certainly will be a welcome addition as Boston gets set to begin a three-game road trip north of the border against some tough clubs. The B’s did go 1-1-1 during Marchand’s time away, but assistant coach Joe Sacco knows the forward will provide a “big boost.”

“It’ll be a big boost for our club. Obviously he’s one of our leaders not only on the ice but off the ice,” Sacco, who’s filling in for head coach Bruce Cassidy, told reporters after Wednesday’s morning skate. “He brings so many things to our team, he plays in all situations — power play, penalty kill, 4-on-3, 3-on-3, he plays in every situation. It’s obviously a big boost. It’s good for our club to have him back tonight.”

Marchand will take his normal place on the first line alongside David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron.

The Bruins begin their three-game week Wednesday night when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on NESN.